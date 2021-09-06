Operation Thunderbolt seized more than HK$3.6 billion in betting records while breaking up a pair of triad-controlled gambling syndicates. Photo: Sam Tsang Operation Thunderbolt seized more than HK$3.6 billion in betting records while breaking up a pair of triad-controlled gambling syndicates. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border crackdown: Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong police arrest more than 5,500 in annual operation aimed at triads

  • 11-year-old Hong Kong boy youngest arrest in summer sweep targeting crimes ranging from drug trafficking to bookmaking to money laundering
  • More than HK$3.6 billion in betting records seized in break-up of two major illegal gambling operations controlled by triads

Updated: 3:05pm, 6 Sep, 2021

