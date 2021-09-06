The incident occurred at Tai Po Police Station in April 2020. Photo: Handout The incident occurred at Tai Po Police Station in April 2020. Photo: Handout
Prosecutors insist on more serious charge for 3 Hong Kong students in petrol bomb attack, despite judge’s doubts

  • Prosecution maintains three defendants were reckless as to whether any officers would be injured in attack at Tai Po Police Station in April 2020
  • Judge Josiah Lam says lesser offence concerning damage to property, rather than arson with intent, should apply in present case

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:48pm, 6 Sep, 2021

