One of the suspects, Cheung Chun-fu (left) is taken to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after the court hearing. Photo: Handout
10 men accused of plot to kill Hong Kong police officers during 2019 mass rally charged under anti-terrorism law

  • Defendants are among 13 charged in relation to conspiracy to gun down officers, cause explosions during march in Wan Chai in December 2019
  • The 10 also face separate joint count of conspiracy to murder

