Police arrested several senior Apple Daily executives in June. Photo: AP
National security law: Hong Kong authorities hit back at Next Digital, accuse it of trying to shift blame for decisions
- Security Bureau also accuses Next Digital, parent of defunct Apple Daily newspaper, of attempting to make law enforcement authorities a scapegoat
- Remaining directors quit on Sunday and claimed company had since last year been targeted by authorities under national security law
