Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong authorities hit back at Next Digital, accuse it of trying to shift blame for decisions

  • Security Bureau also accuses Next Digital, parent of defunct Apple Daily newspaper, of attempting to make law enforcement authorities a scapegoat
  • Remaining directors quit on Sunday and claimed company had since last year been targeted by authorities under national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 1:48am, 7 Sep, 2021

