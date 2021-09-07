Three domestic helpers were sentenced to jail at Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li Three domestic helpers were sentenced to jail at Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Three domestic helpers were sentenced to jail at Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong helpers who stole, pawned HK$14 million in jewellery and valuables from shipping magnate’s home jailed for up to 5 years

  • Judge rules Carmelita Galay Nones ‘shamelessly’ exploited two relatives recruited to move the goods stolen from employers David and Helen Liang
  • The niece and cousin convicted of helping received significantly lighter sentences for their roles in operation deemed ‘simply not sophisticated’

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:49pm, 7 Sep, 2021

