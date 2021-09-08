The alliance’s vice-chairwoman, Chow Hang-tung (yellow mask), was arrested at about 8am. Photo: Sam Tsang The alliance’s vice-chairwoman, Chow Hang-tung (yellow mask), was arrested at about 8am. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

developing | National security law: 4 core members of group behind annual Tiananmen vigil arrested after refusing police information request

  • Vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung detained along with fellow standing committee members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan and Chan Dor-wai
  • The early morning arrests come a day after the group formally refused to cooperate and filed a judicial review challenging the request

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Nadia Lam
Updated: 8:37am, 8 Sep, 2021

