Hong Kong and mainland Chinese police arrested 22 in a cross-border crackdown on a money-laundering syndicate on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese police arrest 22 in cross-border crackdown on money-laundering syndicate
- Syndicate suspected of using 85 Hong Kong bank accounts to launder HK$740 million in criminal proceeds
- Some of the money has been linked to 43 fraud cases in the city, including one in which the victim was swindled out of HK$82 million
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese police arrested 22 in a cross-border crackdown on a money-laundering syndicate on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li