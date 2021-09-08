Hong Kong and mainland Chinese police arrested 22 in a cross-border crackdown on a money-laundering syndicate on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong and mainland Chinese police arrested 22 in a cross-border crackdown on a money-laundering syndicate on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese police arrested 22 in a cross-border crackdown on a money-laundering syndicate on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese police arrest 22 in cross-border crackdown on money-laundering syndicate

  • Syndicate suspected of using 85 Hong Kong bank accounts to launder HK$740 million in criminal proceeds
  • Some of the money has been linked to 43 fraud cases in the city, including one in which the victim was swindled out of HK$82 million

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:49pm, 8 Sep, 2021

