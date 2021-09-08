A seven-member High Court jury reached a unanimous verdict of murder. Photo: Warton Li A seven-member High Court jury reached a unanimous verdict of murder. Photo: Warton Li
A seven-member High Court jury reached a unanimous verdict of murder. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Man jailed for life in Hong Kong for smothering wife after dispute over two other wives

  • High Court jury unanimously finds Gambian Touray Ousainou, 39, guilty of murdering Filipino Adele Melano Cuyacot, 40, in April 2019
  • Neighbour had testified to hearing the pair fight from around 4am on April 9, with Cuyacot screaming for Ousainou to stop

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:26pm, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A seven-member High Court jury reached a unanimous verdict of murder. Photo: Warton Li A seven-member High Court jury reached a unanimous verdict of murder. Photo: Warton Li
A seven-member High Court jury reached a unanimous verdict of murder. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE