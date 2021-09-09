National security police search the June 4 museum in Mong Kok as part of an investigation into the group behind the city’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil. Photo: May Tse
National security law: Hong Kong police search June 4 museum run by vigil organiser with arrested member in tow
- Leung Kam-wai, one of four members of the group arrested on Wednesday, was also escorted to the museum by police to assist in the search
- The four were arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law by refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the group’s activities
