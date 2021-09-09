A judge has dismissed a detained opposition activist’s critique of the ‘closed-door’ nature of bail hearings as ‘inaccurate and unfounded’. Photo: Warton Li
National security law: Hong Kong judge dismisses detained activist’s critique of bail hearings as ‘closed door’, noting public is allowed to attend
- The judgment comes a day after Madam Justice Esther Toh denied Gwyneth Ho’s request to lift reporting restrictions on her bail application
- Ho is one of 47 opposition figures charged in connection with an unofficial primary described by prosecutors as a subversive plot
A judge has dismissed a detained opposition activist’s critique of the ‘closed-door’ nature of bail hearings as ‘inaccurate and unfounded’. Photo: Warton Li