According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s elite ‘Flying Tigers’ police team break up loan scam gang, arrest 7
- Raid on flat in Hung Hom comes after man complained to police he had been duped out of more than HK$28,000
- Police say more than 100 people have been swindled by the syndicate
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
