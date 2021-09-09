According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock
According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s elite ‘Flying Tigers’ police team break up loan scam gang, arrest 7

  • Raid on flat in Hung Hom comes after man complained to police he had been duped out of more than HK$28,000
  • Police say more than 100 people have been swindled by the syndicate

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford LoDanny Mok
Clifford Lo and Danny Mok

Updated: 8:22pm, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock
According to police, a member of the gang called the victim and pretended to be a bank employee. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE