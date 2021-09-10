The proposed offence covers everyone who has a duty of care to a child. Photo: Shutterstock
Bystanders face up to 20 years’ jail for failing to report child abuse under proposed law change in Hong Kong
- Law Reform Commission says offence should cover everyone who has a duty of care to victim, including family members, helpers, social workers and teachers
- Body says proposed offence will deal with situation where all accused parties are acquitted because it cannot be proven which one is directly responsible
Topic | Law
The proposed offence covers everyone who has a duty of care to a child. Photo: Shutterstock