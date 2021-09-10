Hong Kong customs has seized a total of 114 boxes of suspected counterfeit mooncakes and more than 2,000 bootleg items. Photo: Handout
‘Louis Vuitton’ mooncakes among 114 boxes of fake festive goodies in Hong Kong customs seizure
- Haul includes counterfeit mooncakes from Maxim’s and Peninsula Hotel, and more than 2,000 other suspected bootleg household and fashion items
- Samples of the fake mooncakes were sent for testing and not found to be hazardous
