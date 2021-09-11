The city’s prisons chief has accused some inmates of fomenting rebellion behind bars, including at Lo Wu Correctional Institution (pictured). Photo: Edmond So The city’s prisons chief has accused some inmates of fomenting rebellion behind bars, including at Lo Wu Correctional Institution (pictured). Photo: Edmond So
exclusive | ‘Unprecedented influence’: Hong Kong prisons chief accuses inmates held for national security, protest offences of stirring rebellion behind bars

  • Incidents could endanger national security, and show need to prevent some inmates from exerting influence, prisons chief Woo Ying-ming says
  • Prison guards have begun monitoring some inmates round the clock, just like key triad figures

Christy Leung
Updated: 8:19pm, 11 Sep, 2021

