The city’s prisons chief has accused some inmates of fomenting rebellion behind bars, including at Lo Wu Correctional Institution (pictured). Photo: Edmond So
exclusive | ‘Unprecedented influence’: Hong Kong prisons chief accuses inmates held for national security, protest offences of stirring rebellion behind bars
- Incidents could endanger national security, and show need to prevent some inmates from exerting influence, prisons chief Woo Ying-ming says
- Prison guards have begun monitoring some inmates round the clock, just like key triad figures
Topic | Crime
