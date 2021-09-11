The Kwai Chung Police Station, where a car chase involving suspected triad members finally ended. Photo: Handout
4-vehicle car chase involving rival triad members across Hong Kong ends with crash into police station
- A dispute over a HK$60,000 gambling debt leads to a dangerous car chase through downtown Kowloon and a dozen arrests
- A suspected triad member driving a minivan tries to escape his pursuers by crashing into the Kwai Chung Police Station
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The Kwai Chung Police Station, where a car chase involving suspected triad members finally ended. Photo: Handout