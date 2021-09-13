Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has voiced his support for a new offence criminalising failure to report child abuse. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong welfare minister throws support behind proposed law criminalising failure to report child abuse
- Law Chi-kwong tells a Legislative Council panel strict penalties are necessary to prevent cases from falling through the cracks
- The new offence, suggested by the Law Reform Commission, would require those with duty of care to take ‘reasonable steps’ to protect suspected victims of abuse
