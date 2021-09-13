Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has voiced his support for a new offence criminalising failure to report child abuse. Photo: Jonathan Wong Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has voiced his support for a new offence criminalising failure to report child abuse. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has voiced his support for a new offence criminalising failure to report child abuse. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong welfare minister throws support behind proposed law criminalising failure to report child abuse

  • Law Chi-kwong tells a Legislative Council panel strict penalties are necessary to prevent cases from falling through the cracks
  • The new offence, suggested by the Law Reform Commission, would require those with duty of care to take ‘reasonable steps’ to protect suspected victims of abuse

Cat Wang
Cat Wang

Updated: 7:26pm, 13 Sep, 2021

