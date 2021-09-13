An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself in front of a vehicle in Fa Yuen Street in an attempt to extort money from the driver. Photo: Handout An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself in front of a vehicle in Fa Yuen Street in an attempt to extort money from the driver. Photo: Handout
An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself in front of a vehicle in Fa Yuen Street in an attempt to extort money from the driver. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong motorists warned about road scams after video emerges of man throwing himself in front of car, feigning injury

  • Footage of incident on Fa Yuen Street shows man rushing out in front of a vehicle, which manages to stop in time
  • Man lies on the ground pretending to be injured, but is chased away by driver

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:54pm, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself in front of a vehicle in Fa Yuen Street in an attempt to extort money from the driver. Photo: Handout An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself in front of a vehicle in Fa Yuen Street in an attempt to extort money from the driver. Photo: Handout
An online video shows a suspected swindler throwing himself in front of a vehicle in Fa Yuen Street in an attempt to extort money from the driver. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE