Henry Edward Tse outside the High Court in Admiralty in February 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
2 transgender men in court fight over changing sex listed on Hong Kong ID cards
- In making the transition, they had their breasts removed, received hormonal treatment and live as men
- They are appealing an earlier ruling that agreed the government was right in requiring they undergo full sex reassignment surgery to have the sex on their ID cards changed
Topic | Hong Kong courts
