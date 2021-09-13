Henry Edward Tse outside the High Court in Admiralty in February 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee Henry Edward Tse outside the High Court in Admiralty in February 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Henry Edward Tse outside the High Court in Admiralty in February 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
2 transgender men in court fight over changing sex listed on Hong Kong ID cards

  • In making the transition, they had their breasts removed, received hormonal treatment and live as men
  • They are appealing an earlier ruling that agreed the government was right in requiring they undergo full sex reassignment surgery to have the sex on their ID cards changed

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:05pm, 13 Sep, 2021

