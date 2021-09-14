The case was heard at the District Court. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Immigration Department ex-clerk pleads guilty to misconduct for ‘al-Qaeda-style’ doxxing attack on 215 people
- Hung Wing-sum admits she actively divulged details stolen from database to doxxing groups on messaging app Telegram over span of 11 months
- Information leaked targeted government officials, judges, politicians, police officers and celebrities
Topic | Cybersecurity
The case was heard at the District Court. Photo: Nora Tam