The case was heard at the District Court. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Immigration Department ex-clerk pleads guilty to misconduct for ‘al-Qaeda-style’ doxxing attack on 215 people

  • Hung Wing-sum admits she actively divulged details stolen from database to doxxing groups on messaging app Telegram over span of 11 months
  • Information leaked targeted government officials, judges, politicians, police officers and celebrities

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:00pm, 14 Sep, 2021

