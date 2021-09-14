The incident occured at Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Judge convicts Hong Kong student who brought explosives to school to ‘show off’ to friends
- Lai Man-kwong, 20, found guilty of possessing explosives for keeping a total of 0.34g of triacetone triperoxide on school grounds in 2019
- Judge dismisses claim Lai kept the explosives for experimentation as ‘a pack of lies and nonsense’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
