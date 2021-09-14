The incident occured at Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The incident occured at Caritas Ma On Shan Secondary School. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Judge convicts Hong Kong student who brought explosives to school to ‘show off’ to friends

  • Lai Man-kwong, 20, found guilty of possessing explosives for keeping a total of 0.34g of triacetone triperoxide on school grounds in 2019
  • Judge dismisses claim Lai kept the explosives for experimentation as ‘a pack of lies and nonsense’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:19pm, 14 Sep, 2021

