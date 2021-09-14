Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So
Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Can ‘everyone be a journalist?’ Hong Kong security chief hits out at news groups, accusing them of ‘infiltrating’ schools, influencing youth

  • Chris Tang says Hong Kong Journalists Association went against professional code, blaming fake news for spreading hatred of authorities among young people
  • Union hits back, calling remarks ‘strange’ and pointing out that right to free press is enshrined in Basic Law

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:09pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So
Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE