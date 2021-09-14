The High Court is hearing an appeal from two people identifying as transgender who were not allowed to change their sex status on their Hong Kong IDs. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong officials defend city’s gender policy for IDs by citing emergency response needs in wake of 9/11 attacks
- High Court hears appeal from two transgender men who were denied judicial review of the government’s refusal to amend the sex entry on their Hong Kong identity cards
- Government counsel argues that transgender rights must be balanced against the issues faced by both the public and emergency response teams
Topic | Hong Kong courts
