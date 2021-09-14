Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So
National security law: Hong Kong judge rules subversion defendant without overseas link posed no flight risk
- Hospital clerk Winnie Yu is one of 47 opposition politicians and activists charged with conspiracy to subvert state power in relation to unofficial primary election
- Judgment finds the 34-year-old is neither a flight risk nor in danger of committing national security offences after she was granted bail
Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So