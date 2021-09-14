Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So
Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong judge rules subversion defendant without overseas link posed no flight risk

  • Hospital clerk Winnie Yu is one of 47 opposition politicians and activists charged with conspiracy to subvert state power in relation to unofficial primary election
  • Judgment finds the 34-year-old is neither a flight risk nor in danger of committing national security offences after she was granted bail

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:34pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So
Winnie Yu, who is charged under the national security law, was granted bail in July this year. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE