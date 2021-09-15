Emergency responders are scouring Shek Uk Shan in Sai Kung for missing 59-year-old Shou Fugang. Photo: Handout
More than 200 emergency workers search for Hong Kong bank’s missing former chairman on third day of rescue operations
- Shou Fugang, who was chairman of Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) from 2017 to 2019, went missing while hiking on Sunday in Sai Kung Country Park
- Emergency responders from police, fire and civil forces join the third day of rescue operations, which cover the Shek Uk Shan area
Emergency responders are scouring Shek Uk Shan in Sai Kung for missing 59-year-old Shou Fugang. Photo: Handout