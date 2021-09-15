Hong Kong Customs displays some of the items seized in the first two weeks of September this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong customs confiscates HK$55 million worth of drugs hidden in 40 airmail parcels
- Narcotics intercepted at airport’s cargo terminal and land control points include 52.6kg of crystal meth, 14kg of ketamine, 11kg of cocaine and 17kg of cannabis buds
- Parcels were mailed from locations around the world, with the drugs concealed in books or disguised as food items
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
