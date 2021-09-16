Damage sustained to the bow of the ferry can be seen after slammed into a Hong Kong pier while attempting to moor on Thursday. Photo: Facebook Damage sustained to the bow of the ferry can be seen after slammed into a Hong Kong pier while attempting to moor on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Damage sustained to the bow of the ferry can be seen after slammed into a Hong Kong pier while attempting to moor on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong ferry slams into pier in Central, injuring 7 passengers

  • While ambulances took those hurt in the collision to hospital, their injuries were said to be minor
  • The accident took place as the boat attempted to moor at Pier 6 after arriving from Peng Chau

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:49pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Damage sustained to the bow of the ferry can be seen after slammed into a Hong Kong pier while attempting to moor on Thursday. Photo: Facebook Damage sustained to the bow of the ferry can be seen after slammed into a Hong Kong pier while attempting to moor on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Damage sustained to the bow of the ferry can be seen after slammed into a Hong Kong pier while attempting to moor on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE