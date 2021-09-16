A protester crosses the road in Tsuen Wan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: scientist pleads guilty to unlawful assembly over riot in which radical was shot
- Yau Wang-tat, who has a doctorate in applied physics, was detained during civil unrest in 2019
- Lawyers say charge could dash his hopes of prominent career in city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester crosses the road in Tsuen Wan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: May Tse