Two students were jailed at the District Court on Thursday for producing explosives in a makeshift factory. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: pair jailed for up to 4 years each for running explosives lab in city flat

  • Tung Sheung-lam, 25, and Ting Chin-fung, 19, produced explosives and petrol bombs from a makeshift lab in Tai Kok Tsui during the 2019 protests
  • Drones modified for dropping firebombs from a height were also found in the factory as part of a criminal operation displaying ‘elements of terrorism’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:31pm, 16 Sep, 2021

