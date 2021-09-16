Two students were jailed at the District Court on Thursday for producing explosives in a makeshift factory. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: pair jailed for up to 4 years each for running explosives lab in city flat
- Tung Sheung-lam, 25, and Ting Chin-fung, 19, produced explosives and petrol bombs from a makeshift lab in Tai Kok Tsui during the 2019 protests
- Drones modified for dropping firebombs from a height were also found in the factory as part of a criminal operation displaying ‘elements of terrorism’
