Hong Kong national security law: former opposition lawmaker Raymond Chan bailed ahead of subversion trial
- Chan charged with conspiracy to subvert state power in connection to last year’s unofficial primary
- Bail conditions include travel ban, curfew, and reporting to police four times a week
