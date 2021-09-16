Raymond Chan has been granted bail ahead of his national security law trial. Photo: Handout Raymond Chan has been granted bail ahead of his national security law trial. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: former opposition lawmaker Raymond Chan bailed ahead of subversion trial

  • Chan charged with conspiracy to subvert state power in connection to last year’s unofficial primary
  • Bail conditions include travel ban, curfew, and reporting to police four times a week

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:17pm, 16 Sep, 2021

