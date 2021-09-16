The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee
The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Tiananmen vigil organiser in Hong Kong to remove content, messages from website, Facebook and YouTube

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says national security police ordered it to delete messages from platforms
  • It will remove content from its website, Facebook page and other designated electronic platforms at 10pm on Thursday to comply with order

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:33pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee
The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE