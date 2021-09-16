The June 4 vigil was banned in Hong Kong over the past two years on public health grounds. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: Tiananmen vigil organiser in Hong Kong to remove content, messages from website, Facebook and YouTube
- Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says national security police ordered it to delete messages from platforms
- It will remove content from its website, Facebook page and other designated electronic platforms at 10pm on Thursday to comply with order
