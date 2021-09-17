Police have arrested three suspected members of a Hong Kong triad. Photo: Warton Li Police have arrested three suspected members of a Hong Kong triad. Photo: Warton Li
Three Hong Kong triad members arrested after two knife attacks in space of nine hours, police hunting three others

  • Suspects believed to be linked to Wo Shing Wo triad were detained in series of raids in Ta Kwu Ling and Fanling
  • Victims were 72-year-old merchant attacked near Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint, and 48-year-old suspected triad member

Updated: 3:53pm, 17 Sep, 2021

