Police have arrested three suspected members of a Hong Kong triad. Photo: Warton Li
Three Hong Kong triad members arrested after two knife attacks in space of nine hours, police hunting three others
- Suspects believed to be linked to Wo Shing Wo triad were detained in series of raids in Ta Kwu Ling and Fanling
- Victims were 72-year-old merchant attacked near Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint, and 48-year-old suspected triad member
