Figo Chan, former leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, will plead guilty to his role in a September 2019 protest. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: activist Figo Chan, already jailed over role in 3 unauthorised assemblies, will plead guilty to a fourth

  • Chan, former convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, took part in unauthorised September 2019 rally as an act of civil disobedience, lawyer says
  • The 25-year-old is serving a 1 ½-year sentence connected to other protests that year, with a fifth scheduled to go before the court next month

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:26pm, 17 Sep, 2021

