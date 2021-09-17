Figo Chan, former leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, will plead guilty to his role in a September 2019 protest. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: activist Figo Chan, already jailed over role in 3 unauthorised assemblies, will plead guilty to a fourth
- Chan, former convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, took part in unauthorised September 2019 rally as an act of civil disobedience, lawyer says
- The 25-year-old is serving a 1 ½-year sentence connected to other protests that year, with a fifth scheduled to go before the court next month
