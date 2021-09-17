Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is currently serving a 20-month sentence for his roles in three unauthorised demonstrations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s High Court adjourns Jimmy Lai application to restore his Next Digital voting rights, ruling he should first take up the matter with the government
- Lai’s lawyers had urged the move so he could vote on his company’s liquidation, but authorities warned doing so could pose national security risk
- The 73-year-old Apple Daily founder, now serving 20 months over three unauthorised demonstrations, faces two charges under national security law
