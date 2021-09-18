Hong Kong police are urging other victims of similar cases in Tsuen Wan to come forward. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest suspect over 2 indecent assault cases in Tsuen Wan
- In both incidents, victims say they were groped while walking alone through a pedestrian underpass late at night
- Police say they have not ruled out the possibility that the man was also behind other similar assaults in the area
Topic | Hong Kong police
