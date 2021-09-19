Police have seized 4.5kg of methamphetamine concealed inside a piece of industrial machinery in Yuen Long. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police find HK$3 million worth of meth concealed in industrial equipment in Yuen Long
- Police have also arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with the find
- Authorities believe a syndicate was using the heavy machinery as a cover and placing it in a remote area in an attempt to evade detection
Topic | Crime
Police have seized 4.5kg of methamphetamine concealed inside a piece of industrial machinery in Yuen Long. Photo: Handout