A 40-year-old man is in police custody after turning himself in following a knife attack that left three people injured. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman narrowly avoids harm in knife attack that left 3 colleagues seriously injured
- A 40-year-old suspect is in custody after turning himself in at a nearby police station
- The woman who escaped the attack says she left to use the restroom just before the attacker entered and slashed her friends without saying a word
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
