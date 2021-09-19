A 40-year-old man is in police custody after turning himself in following a knife attack that left three people injured. Photo: Warton Li A 40-year-old man is in police custody after turning himself in following a knife attack that left three people injured. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman narrowly avoids harm in knife attack that left 3 colleagues seriously injured

  • A 40-year-old suspect is in custody after turning himself in at a nearby police station
  • The woman who escaped the attack says she left to use the restroom just before the attacker entered and slashed her friends without saying a word

Danny Mok
Updated: 7:18pm, 19 Sep, 2021

A 40-year-old man is in police custody after turning himself in following a knife attack that left three people injured. Photo: Warton Li
