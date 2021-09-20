Protesters gather for a forum decrying Hong Kong’s Lantau Tomorrow Vision development plan outside government offices in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong Protesters gather for a forum decrying Hong Kong’s Lantau Tomorrow Vision development plan outside government offices in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong teen who crashed anti-Lantau Tomorrow Vision forum sentenced to community service

  • Hui Ha-kin, then 16, was among eight protesters who surrounded a speaker and criticised participants for lack of action against government plan
  • Magistrate Peony Wong accepts recommendation of no jail time, finding Hui remorseful and his role relatively minor

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:03pm, 20 Sep, 2021

