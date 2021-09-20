Arts student Anthony Yung has been bailed in a criminal case concerning an HKU student motion on the stabbing of a police officer. Photo: Dickson Lee Arts student Anthony Yung has been bailed in a criminal case concerning an HKU student motion on the stabbing of a police officer. Photo: Dickson Lee
University of Hong Kong student bailed on terrorism charge relating to controversial stabbing motion is at low risk of reoffending or absconding, judge rules

  • Anthony Yung is one of four HKU student leaders accused of advocating terrorism under national security law by passing a motion mourning a man who stabbed a police officer and killed himself
  • High Court judge outlines her reasoning for releasing Yung on bail, finding his risk of absconding, reoffending is “not high” and noting his academic background

Updated: 5:35pm, 20 Sep, 2021

