The new president of the Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam The new president of the Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
The new president of the Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
Law
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s national security legislation ‘mild compared to the West’, says new head of city’s Law Society, as he reiterates confidence in legal system

  • Group’s new president Chan Chak-ming says it is not political but he would not avoid touching on sensitive topics
  • Chan acknowledges that rules of law has ‘faced challenges over the past two years’

Topic |   Law
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:52pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new president of the Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam The new president of the Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
The new president of the Law Society, Chan Chak-ming. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE