Hong Kong protests: man shot by pepper ball loses High Court bid to identify police officer who fired the round
- Judge sides with police commissioner to deny Ng Ying-mo a court order for the disclosure of officer identities over pepper ball incident during 2019 protests
- Ng is simply fishing for a case, according to Mr Justice Wilson Chan, who says officers face substantial doxxing threat if their personal information is released
The first major clashes of the 2019 social unrest were on June 12 that year. Photo: May Tse