Hong Kong protests: man shot by pepper ball loses High Court bid to identify police officer who fired the round

  • Judge sides with police commissioner to deny Ng Ying-mo a court order for the disclosure of officer identities over pepper ball incident during 2019 protests
  • Ng is simply fishing for a case, according to Mr Justice Wilson Chan, who says officers face substantial doxxing threat if their personal information is released

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:03pm, 21 Sep, 2021

