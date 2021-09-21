Hong Kong police have arrested a man who allegedly incited others on social media to kill government officials and judicial officers. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have arrested a man who allegedly incited others on social media to kill government officials and judicial officers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong hawker arrested for allegedly inciting others on social media to kill government officials, judicial officers

  • The 64-year-old allegedly made the claims responding to a man who had expressed suicidal feelings on Facebook
  • He suggested the man’s death would be more honourable if government and judicial personnel could “perish together” with him, police say

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:20pm, 21 Sep, 2021

Hong Kong police have arrested a man who allegedly incited others on social media to kill government officials and judicial officers. Photo: Warton Li
