Hong Kong police have arrested a man who allegedly incited others on social media to kill government officials and judicial officers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong hawker arrested for allegedly inciting others on social media to kill government officials, judicial officers
- The 64-year-old allegedly made the claims responding to a man who had expressed suicidal feelings on Facebook
- He suggested the man’s death would be more honourable if government and judicial personnel could “perish together” with him, police say
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested a man who allegedly incited others on social media to kill government officials and judicial officers. Photo: Warton Li