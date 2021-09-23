Hong Kong protesters wave the Taiwanese flag in Tsim Sha Tsui in celebration of Double Tenth Day in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
exclusive | National security law: Hongkongers celebrating Taiwan’s Double Tenth public holiday risk secession charge, security chief warns
- Intent, reaction provoked among factors to be considered in determining if certain acts endanger national security, Chris Tang says in exclusive interview
- Past events in the city marking anniversary have seen the Taiwanese flag waved and nationalist anthems sung
