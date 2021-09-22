Hong Kong police have uncovered a drug den in a residential building in Kwai Chung while investigating another incident. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police uncover den with over HK$1 million worth of suspected drugs, arrest 3 women during probe into man’s death
- Man, 23, was found lying unconscious on podium of residential building in Kwai Chung
- The women were spotted acting suspiciously, with one later admitting she was the man’s girlfriend and other two his friends
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have uncovered a drug den in a residential building in Kwai Chung while investigating another incident. Photo: Warton Li