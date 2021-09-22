National security police search the group’s warehouse on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: fourth member of student activist group arrested after handing herself in
- Student Politicism spokeswoman Wong Yuen-lam, 19, arrested in Mong Kok after she surrendered to authorities on Tuesday evening, police source says
- Three others were charged with conspiracy to incite subversion of state power and have appeared in West Kowloon Court
