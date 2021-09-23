Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave a US flag during a demonstration in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave a US flag during a demonstration in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: time is ‘ripe’ for Article 23 with focus on combating ‘state-level spying’, minister says

  • Security secretary Chris Tang says authorities expect less of a backlash now than in 2003 to bring back shelved bill, given residents have witnessed 2019 social unrest
  • He adds that bill could be passed in the next five-year term of the legislature

Christy Leung

Updated: 7:08am, 23 Sep, 2021

