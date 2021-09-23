Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong resident Ramanjit Singh loses appeal bid on clarification of extradition charges under bilateral agreement
- Appellant, who is also known as Romi, had sought to bring his case to Court of Final Appeal on whether charges against him were included in city’s agreement with India
- Court upholds previous ruling on catch-all provision to include the charges, but Singh can still seek leave to appeal directly from top court on same ground
Topic | Hong Kong courts
