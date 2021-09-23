Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout
Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong resident Ramanjit Singh loses appeal bid on clarification of extradition charges under bilateral agreement

  • Appellant, who is also known as Romi, had sought to bring his case to Court of Final Appeal on whether charges against him were included in city’s agreement with India
  • Court upholds previous ruling on catch-all provision to include the charges, but Singh can still seek leave to appeal directly from top court on same ground

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:56pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout
Ramanjit Singh is wanted in India over his alleged involvement in a notorious jailbreak five years ago. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE