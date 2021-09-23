Wong Yuen-lam, 19, has been charged under the national security law. Photo: Facebook Wong Yuen-lam, 19, has been charged under the national security law. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong national security law: bail denied to fourth Student Politicism member accused of state subversion

  • Activist group’s ex-spokeswoman Wong Yuen-lam, 19, remanded in custody on charge of conspiracy to incite subversion, a national security offence
  • Three other current and former Student Politicism members were earlier denied bail and all four are due back in court in November

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:56pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Wong Yuen-lam, 19, has been charged under the national security law. Photo: Facebook
