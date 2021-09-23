The High Court heard the man raped the girl on two occasions between 2017 and 2019. Photo: Warton Li The High Court heard the man raped the girl on two occasions between 2017 and 2019. Photo: Warton Li
The High Court heard the man raped the girl on two occasions between 2017 and 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man jailed for over 10 years after repeatedly raping, assaulting girlfriend’s teenage daughter

  • Stock-keeper, 42, twice raped the girl during visits to her grandmother’s home between 2017 and April 2019
  • He also offered to pay her for sex and took photos of her breasts and vagina when she was sleeping

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:43pm, 23 Sep, 2021

