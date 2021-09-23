Hong Kong police have arrested a jobless man on suspicion of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Tsim Sha Tsui to top up a WeChat Pay account. Photo: Warton Li
Jobless man arrested on suspicion of robbing Hong Kong 7-Eleven store to top up WeChat Pay account, in city’s first such hold-up
- Investigation shows suspect, 31, set up the account with a stolen identity card weeks before robbing the store in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday
- He had threatened store employee with a knife and added HK$5,000 into the account when she could not do so
