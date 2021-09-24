A police officer has been charged under the bribery ordinance following an investigation by Hong Kong’s graft-buster. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong police officer accused of soliciting HK$1 million in loans from victim and suspect
- Au Kar-man, 46, has been charged with soliciting unauthorised loans under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance
- She allegedly approached victim of a theft and a person arrested over a fight for money
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A police officer has been charged under the bribery ordinance following an investigation by Hong Kong’s graft-buster. Photo: Xinhua