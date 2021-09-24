A police officer has been charged under the bribery ordinance following an investigation by Hong Kong’s graft-buster. Photo: Xinhua A police officer has been charged under the bribery ordinance following an investigation by Hong Kong’s graft-buster. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong police officer accused of soliciting HK$1 million in loans from victim and suspect

  • Au Kar-man, 46, has been charged with soliciting unauthorised loans under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance
  • She allegedly approached victim of a theft and a person arrested over a fight for money

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Sep, 2021

A police officer has been charged under the bribery ordinance following an investigation by Hong Kong’s graft-buster. Photo: Xinhua
